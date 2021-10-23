Pangolin Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.87 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last week, Pangolin has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $30.87 million and $1.53 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for about $1.44 or 0.00002352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00071575 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00074159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00105886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,436.06 or 1.00073161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,134.55 or 0.06734761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00021770 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

