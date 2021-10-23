Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $174.20 Million

Brokerages expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report $174.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $175.90 million and the lowest is $173.28 million. Paylocity reported sales of $135.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $795.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $792.50 million to $806.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $953.32 million, with estimates ranging from $923.53 million to $969.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.14 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $272.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.54.

PCTY stock traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.28. 149,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,408. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.42 and a beta of 1.31. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $154.26 and a fifty-two week high of $299.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.29.

In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 15,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total transaction of $4,392,703.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,193 shares of company stock worth $29,058,493 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,899,000 after acquiring an additional 355,916 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Paylocity by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,267,000 after buying an additional 339,043 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Paylocity by 342.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 313,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,839,000 after buying an additional 242,746 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity by 215.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,452,000 after buying an additional 155,510 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Paylocity by 71.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 261,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,091,000 after buying an additional 109,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

