Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a report released on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 410 ($5.36).

Shares of LON:CRST opened at GBX 363.60 ($4.75) on Wednesday. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 208.44 ($2.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 469 ($6.13). The firm has a market cap of £934.16 million and a PE ratio of 15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 398.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 716.63.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

