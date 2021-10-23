Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Diversified Energy (LON:DEC)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on the stock.

Shares of Diversified Energy stock opened at GBX 115.20 ($1.51) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.90, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Diversified Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 94.24 ($1.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 129.20 ($1.69). The company has a market capitalization of £978.74 million and a PE ratio of -9.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 111.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Diversified Energy’s payout ratio is -1.19%.

In other Diversified Energy news, insider Robert Hutson purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £257,500 ($336,425.40).

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

