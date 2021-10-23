Pendle (PENDLE) Trading Up 23% Over Last Week

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. Pendle has a total market cap of $60.20 million and $1.57 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001559 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00072020 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00073736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.00105673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,180.74 or 1.00181700 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,105.42 or 0.06722511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00022206 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,251,271 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

