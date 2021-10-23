Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $109.91 and last traded at $109.91, with a volume of 9508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.73.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

PAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.11.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,878,000 after purchasing an additional 75,442 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,708,000 after acquiring an additional 264,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 686,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,850,000 after acquiring an additional 38,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,736,000 after acquiring an additional 140,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 637,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,374,000 after acquiring an additional 71,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

