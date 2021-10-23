Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.58. Philip Morris International posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $6.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

Shares of PM traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,310,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,362. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.20. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 96.71%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PM. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 100,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 120.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.5% in the first quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

