Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 100,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 793,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,188,000 after acquiring an additional 277,560 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $846,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 158,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM opened at $96.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.65 and its 200-day moving average is $98.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $150.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 96.71%.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.