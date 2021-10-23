Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Reaches Market Cap of $18.15 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Pickle Finance coin can now be purchased for about $10.31 or 0.00016896 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $18.15 million and $2.89 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00050341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.16 or 0.00205133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00102793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010644 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,772,552 coins and its circulating supply is 1,760,236 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

