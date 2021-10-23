Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.85 on November 30th

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) announced a dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Picton Property Income stock opened at GBX 99.50 ($1.30) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £544.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05. Picton Property Income has a 52 week low of GBX 59.10 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 100 ($1.31). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 95.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 151.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33.
About Picton Property Income
