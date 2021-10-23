Picton Property Income Limited (PCTN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.85 on November 30th

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN) announced a dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Picton Property Income stock opened at GBX 99.50 ($1.30) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £544.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05. Picton Property Income has a 52 week low of GBX 59.10 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 100 ($1.31). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 95.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 151.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33.

About Picton Property Income

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

