Pillar (PLR) Price Reaches $0.0364 on Major Exchanges

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $9.44 million and $152,712.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0364 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pillar has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00049960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.89 or 0.00205472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00102982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Pillar Coin Profile

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

