Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stock Holdings Increased by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,269 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up about 1.1% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $11,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND remained flat at $$109.61 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 170,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,814. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.14 and its 200 day moving average is $110.85.

