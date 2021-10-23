Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.90.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:PAA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.94. 3,740,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,553,050. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 2.31.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 2,139.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,546,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,209 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

