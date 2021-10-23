PlatON (LAT) Market Cap Hits $151.34 Million

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 23rd. PlatON has a market capitalization of $151.34 million and $4.96 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlatON has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00049960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.78 or 0.00207126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00102564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010612 BTC.

PlatON Profile

PlatON (CRYPTO:LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,397,075 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

PlatON Coin Trading

