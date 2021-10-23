Polkadex Price Down 21.7% Over Last 7 Days (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last week, Polkadex has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for about $17.29 or 0.00028111 BTC on exchanges. Polkadex has a market cap of $54.85 million and $2.30 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00072755 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00073840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.73 or 0.00106883 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,309.11 or 0.99688565 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.79 or 0.06529665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00022017 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadex using one of the exchanges listed above.

