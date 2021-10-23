POLKARARE Price Down 2.6% Over Last Week (PRARE)

POLKARARE (CURRENCY:PRARE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, POLKARARE has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One POLKARARE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0676 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. POLKARARE has a total market capitalization of $769,926.67 and approximately $113,008.00 worth of POLKARARE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00071662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00073446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00105607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,216.15 or 0.99986940 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.11 or 0.06541712 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00021868 BTC.

POLKARARE Coin Profile

POLKARARE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,383,253 coins. POLKARARE’s official Twitter account is @PolkaRare

POLKARARE Coin Trading

