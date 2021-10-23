PolkaWar Price Down 20.6% Over Last Week (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00071597 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00074247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00105466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,450.26 or 1.00555789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,060.03 or 0.06643744 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00021884 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 88,846,988 coins and its circulating supply is 14,596,988 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

