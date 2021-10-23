Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Price Up 5.3% After Strong Earnings

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) rose 5.3% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $490.73 and last traded at $488.48. Approximately 5,313 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 281,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $463.84.

The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pool from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.33.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,290,963.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Pool by 134.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pool by 423.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pool in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $447.93.

About Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

