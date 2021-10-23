Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Porch Group Inc. provides the vertical software platform for the home. It offer software and services to home services companies such as home inspectors, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies and warranty companies. It also provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, includes insurance, moving, security, TV/internet and home repair. Porch Group Inc., formerly known as PropTech Acquisition Corporation, is based in Seattle. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.12. Porch Group has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $73,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 322,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,300 shares of company stock valued at $842,842. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Porch Group by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,059,000 after buying an additional 9,485,106 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Porch Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,028,000 after buying an additional 720,969 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Porch Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,755,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,444,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,267,000 after purchasing an additional 679,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

