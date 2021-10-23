PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Barclays

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $163.36 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.33.

Shares of PPG opened at $161.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $123.52 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.75.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 131.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

