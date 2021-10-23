Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) versus Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Financial Review

Predictive Technology Group (OTCMKTS:PRED) and Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Predictive Technology Group and Imago BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Predictive Technology Group -355.43% -122.36% -69.13% Imago BioSciences N/A N/A N/A

0.0% of Predictive Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Predictive Technology Group and Imago BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Predictive Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Imago BioSciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Imago BioSciences has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.09%. Given Imago BioSciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Imago BioSciences is more favorable than Predictive Technology Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Predictive Technology Group and Imago BioSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Predictive Technology Group $24.44 million 1.34 -$85.77 million N/A N/A Imago BioSciences N/A N/A -$17.83 million N/A N/A

Imago BioSciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Predictive Technology Group.

Summary

Imago BioSciences beats Predictive Technology Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Predictive Technology Group

Predictive Technology Group, Inc. engages in the development, commercialization of discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic and pharmaceutical therapeutic and human cells, tissues, and human cellular and tissue-based products. It operates through the Human Cell and Tissues Products; and Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About Imago BioSciences

Imago BioSciences Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

