Premier Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 617,460 Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 617,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,000. Baker Hughes accounts for approximately 2.1% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,337 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,736,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 34.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,916,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593,487 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $230,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,813,373 shares of company stock worth $1,257,098,926. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BKR opened at $24.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of -821.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $27.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

