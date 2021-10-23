Premier Asset Management LLC Buys 4,183 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4,651.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

CAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

CAR stock opened at $167.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $172.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.90 and a 200 day moving average of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 66.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

