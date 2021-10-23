Premier Asset Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 45.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

Shares of GIL opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.94. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $40.27.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -344.44%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.