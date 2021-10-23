Premier Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,499 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets accounts for approximately 1.6% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cboe Global Markets worth $11,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 33.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $129.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.76. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

