Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 79,343 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Premier Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,635 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 79,343 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM opened at $131.62 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.05 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.64. The stock has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

