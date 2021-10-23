Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,660 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Premier Financial worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFC. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 3,469.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 353,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 343,373 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $9,682,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 84.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 238,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 108,770 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 61.8% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 225,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 85,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 45.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 267,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 82,927 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of PFC opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.08. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.