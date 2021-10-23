Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 8,700 Shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 90,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 268,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 201,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 39,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 14.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $6.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

