Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,012 Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,012 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after acquiring an additional 51,550 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 1,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $36,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $68,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,956 shares of company stock valued at $186,712. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PKBK opened at $22.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $273.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.18 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

