Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $203,000 in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Envestnet by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Envestnet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Envestnet by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $84.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 302.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Envestnet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $288.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

