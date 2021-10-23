Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $153,000 Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,320,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,267,000 after purchasing an additional 967,401 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Amcor by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,573,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,952,000 after buying an additional 1,095,421 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Barings LLC increased its position in Amcor by 166.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 32,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Amcor by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 184,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 36,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,322.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR opened at $12.16 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

