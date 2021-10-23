Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 30.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,090,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,080,000 after purchasing an additional 303,176 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 27,749.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,141,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,683 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 295,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

LYG stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

