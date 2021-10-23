Project Inverse 24 Hour Volume Hits $113,948.00 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $556,257.09 and approximately $113,948.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00071931 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00073863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.48 or 0.00105697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,179.62 or 1.00283015 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,103.55 or 0.06726362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00022161 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 65,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,026,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

