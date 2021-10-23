Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.060-$4.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.40.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.00. 2,163,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,161. The company has a market capitalization of $106.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $145.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.09.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prologis stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Prologis worth $792,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

