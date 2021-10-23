Prometeus Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 23rd. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for about $18.91 or 0.00030728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $311.14 million and approximately $12.78 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prometeus has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00049763 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.44 or 0.00207041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00103099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010607 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

