ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 1,439 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Cactus by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Cactus by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cactus alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of WHD stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $35.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $45.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60 and a beta of 2.40.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $108.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.