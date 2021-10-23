ProShare Advisors LLC Invests $553,000 in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNXC stock opened at $185.23 on Friday. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $186.04. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion and a PE ratio of 28.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

CNXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $814,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,220 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

