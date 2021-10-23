ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Greif by 294.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greif by 157.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.03. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Greif’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greif currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.