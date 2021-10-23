ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 10,736 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,736 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth $72,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 682.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth $129,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.57.

NYSE:VAC opened at $155.58 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $91.61 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.37 and a 200 day moving average of $161.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -53.28 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -480.00%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

