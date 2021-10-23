ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 879 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKR. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NYSE:AKR opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $23.00.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

