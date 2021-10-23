Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 206,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,798,000 after acquiring an additional 59,268 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,888,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,172,000 after purchasing an additional 42,996 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.16. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $60.39 and a fifty-two week high of $114.63.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

