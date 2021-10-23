Prudential PLC Makes New Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 363,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 261,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $1,820,134.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $185,176.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 253,819 shares of company stock worth $42,761,998. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

NYSE BR opened at $184.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.57. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $184.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.23%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

