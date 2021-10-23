Prudential PLC Sells 458,800 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 458,800 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1,846.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Invesco by 1,902.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,420,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,819 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Invesco by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,828,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,022 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Invesco by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,575,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,830,000 after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,741,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $25.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

