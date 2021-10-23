PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Equities research analysts expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to announce sales of $2.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.39 billion. PVH posted sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full year sales of $9.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $10.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PVH has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.15.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.96. 626,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,536. PVH has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $121.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.68.

In related news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,459,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 8.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after buying an additional 618,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,640,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $822,039,000 after buying an additional 140,276 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter worth about $292,613,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PVH by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,534,000 after buying an additional 39,907 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 32.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,848,000 after buying an additional 426,297 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

