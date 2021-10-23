Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $74.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.36. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,056,606.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $1,213,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,687,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,731,292.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,010,878 shares of company stock worth $65,427,135 over the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,821,000 after purchasing an additional 627,539 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 578.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

