Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Shares of BK opened at $59.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.40. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $60.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,730,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

