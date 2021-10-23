Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. Decreased by William Blair (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.58. William Blair also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.43.

Shares of ULTA opened at $371.45 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $414.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 74,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,962,000 after buying an additional 52,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

