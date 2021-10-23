Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Nissan Motor in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nissan Motor’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.
Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $18.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.62 billion.
Shares of OTCMKTS NSANY opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Nissan Motor has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32.
About Nissan Motor
Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.
