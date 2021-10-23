Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Ulta Beauty, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.03. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $433.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2025 earnings at $21.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ULTA. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.43.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $371.45 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $414.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $377.80 and a 200 day moving average of $348.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 61.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 22.7% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

