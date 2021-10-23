Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Issued By Wedbush

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FITB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $45.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

